Police Investigating Female Body Found in Coachella

The body of a woman was found in Coachella this morning, the sheriff’s department reported.

The corpse was discovered in the shoulder of Avenue 53 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street around 6 a.m., according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

“We don’t have any indication at this point on how the individual came to be there,” the deputy said. “We are attempting to contact individuals and look for witnesses.”

The area where the body was found is adjacent to farms and open fields.

The entire mile-long stretch of Avenue 53 between Jackson and Monroe streets was closed off while the sheriff’s department investigated the death. Vasquez said there was no information on when the road may be reopened.

