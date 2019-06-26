Chick-fil-A ranked as America’s favorite fast-food restaurant

“Eat Mor Chikin!” Chick-fil-A has been chosen by consumers as America’s favorite restaurant chain in an evaluation conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The ACSI used data from interviews with nearly 300,000 customers to create its 2018-2019 restaurant report.

The report rated customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies on a scale of 100 points. In the report, Chick-fil-A received 86 points out of 100, topping the list. The fast-food chain is followed by Panera Bread (81 points), Arby’s (80 points) and Chipotle (80 points).

The report stated that Chick-fil-A “demonstrates customer satisfaction dominance.” It also stated that “the chicken specialist could pose a threat to even the largest players in the industry.”

For more information on ACSI’s full 2018-2019 restaurant report, click here.