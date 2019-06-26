‘God, guns, and freedom’: Car dealership offered shotgun, Bible, American flag for every car purchase

In celebration of the Fourth of July, a car dealership in Alabama was planning to give out a grab bag with each car purchased but after causing quite the stir online, it was called off.

The Chatom Ford store posted about its deal to offer a Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag with every purchase of a vehicle starting on Independence Day.

According to the now viral Facebook post, the dealership is making sure everyone that would be given a shotgun passes the background check and is the legal age to acquire a gun.

“GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM. CELEBRATING JULY 4th FROM NOW UNTIL JULY 31 HERE AT CHATOM FORD!!! EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED NEW OR PREOWNED WILL COME WITH A BIBLE, 12 GAUGE SHOT GUN, AND AMERICAN FLAG!! THIS IS A SMALL GIFT TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS AND A OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO CELEBRATE OUR INDEPENDENCE ….. DONT MISS OUT ON THE GREAT DEALS AND GIFTS WAITING ON YOU HERE!!!! CALL, CLICK, OR TEXT FOR MORE DETAILS!!! #chatomfordmust be 18 or older, have valid id, can legally purchase a vehicle, and pass all checks associated with owning a fire arm in state of residency”

It didn’t take too long for the comments and reactions to pour in with the post garnering at least 582 comments.

After the initial post, the dealership posted saying it was stoping the promotion because Ford contacted them and instructed them to halt it.

The dealership wrote, “We were running a promotion celebrating this country’s independence. Ford Motor Company has asked us to stop running the advertisement. They manufacture the products we are franchised to sell, so we are complying with their request. We appreciate everyone’s support. All the phone calls and messages were so greatly appreciated. We will fulfill all commitments we made to our customers.”