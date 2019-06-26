Local Congressman Helped Craft Emergency Legislation that Passed House and Senate

Reports of migrant children being held in overcrowded Customs and Border Patrol facilities in filthy conditions caused a national outcry after video of a Department of Justice lawyer trying to defend the conditions went viral.

“If you don’t have a toothbrush, if you don’t have soap, if you don’t have a blanket, it’s not safe and sanitary, wouldn’t everybody agree to that?” you hear one of three judges incredulously ask the attorney.

Congressman Raul Ruiz (D – Palm Desert), who is also an doctor says he’s appalled and outraged by what children are suffering on American soil, “The details about infants and or toddlers who have soiled themselves without diapers and they have dirty clothes and dirty faces because they weren’t allowed to bathe with their family members or even or even the stories of 10-year-old girls taking care of a 2-year-old toddler because there’s nobody around to take care of that two year old and the fact that they’re given burritos that are still frozen to eat that’s just very, very heartbreaking.”

He says he went to work on this issue long before it made headlines, after visiting facilities in New Mexico, “I realized that the CBP agents were overworked and under resourced, under trained and that this was a systematic problem.”

He says he worked with CBP, experts in humanitarian aid and medical societies to come up with basic standards for treatment of migrants at the facilities. This resulted in H.B. 3401, an emergency bill to fund the aid and standards. The $4.5 billion legislation passed the House and Senate.

And while he thinks this version will be vetoed by the president he hopes it leads to immediate action and future reform, “I’m very hopeful we can include it into a larger comprehensive package of bills that must pass that the president would sign in its entirety.”