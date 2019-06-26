Sheriff’s Department: Woman Found Dead In Coachella Likely Homicide Victim

A homicide investigation was continuing Wednesday into the death of a woman whose body was found on a Coachella roadside.

The corpse was discovered in the shoulder of Avenue 53 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined foul play was likely, but have not revealed the cause of the victim’s death.

“We don’t have any indication at this point on how the individual came to be there,” the deputy said. “We are attempting to contact individuals and look for witnesses.”

Deputies are withholding the name and age of the victim until her family can be notified, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche.

The area where the body was found is adjacent to farms and open fields.

The entire mile-long stretch of Avenue 53 between Jackson and Monroe streets was closed off for much of Tuesday while the sheriff’s department scoured the area for evidence.

Anyone with information on the death was asked to call homicide detectives at 951-955-2777.