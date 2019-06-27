2 Arrested For Alleged Firearm, Explosive Manufacturing In Desert Hot Springs

A search warrant served at a Desert Hot Springs home turned up alleged evidence of illegal weapons manufacturing and resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man who remains in custody Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bail, police reported.

Officers executed the warrant at a house in the 67700 block of Hatchet Cactus Drive on Wednesday. During the search, detectives found “evidence indicative of manufacturing handguns and rifles” and “materials to build explosive devices,” according to a Desert Hot Springs police statement.

Kevin Boykin of Desert Hot Springs was arrested, along with a 20-year- old woman who was not in custody as of Thursday, according to jail records.

Boykin was booked into at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of possessing material to make explosive devices, manufacturing a firearm without a serial number, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition, and manufacturing a firearm without a license.