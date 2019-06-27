California woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas

An American woman was killed Wednesday in a shark attack in the Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, was snorkeling near Rose Island, not far from New Providence, when she was attacked, her family and police said.

“We already miss her so much,” her father, Michael Lindsay, said in a statement. “She was so caring, she loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark.”

Lindsey was from Torrance, California, which is just south of Los Angeles, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Lindsey was transported to shore and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Bahamian officials said.

Police officials said they would investigate the circumstances of the deadly attack.

A precautionary advisory had been issued to the public by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, according to the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.