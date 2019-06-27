Man Burglarizing East Hemet Home Shot Dead by Occupant

A suspected burglar was shot dead by an East Hemet homeowner who confronted the intruder during the break-in, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Wednesday in the 26000 block of Plymouth Street, near Mayberry Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Rick Espinoza said the homeowner, whose name was not released, along with members of his family, were awakened by someone moving around in the house, prompting him to grab his firearm and investigate.

Espinoza said the suspect, who was not identified, was shot in the ensuing confrontation, though no other details were provided. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner and his family were unharmed.

No one was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, Espinoza said.