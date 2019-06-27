Prince William says it’d be ‘absolutely fine’ by him if his kids were gay

Prince William said Wednesday he would “fully support” his three children if they came out as gay but voiced concerns as to how society would react.

During a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust, that operates as a, a nonprofit that helps young LGBTQ people living in hostile environments or experiencing homelessness because of their sexual identity, William said that it would be “absolutely fine by me” if Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis later identified as LGBTQ.

The organization said it is the first visit to an LGBTQ youth charity by a member of the royal family.

A participant in a group discussion asked him, “If your child one day in the future said, ‘Oh, I’m gay, Oh, I’m lesbian,’ whatever, how would you react?'”

William replied: “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well.”

William, the Duke of Cambridge and second in line to the British throne, also said: “I think you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think, obviously, absolutely fine by me.”

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they — particularly the roles my children fill — is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” he said.

William said he and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, have discussed the matter to make sure their children were prepared.

“I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it, you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process,” he said.

He added: “It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.”