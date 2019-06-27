Reservations Open for Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs

Reservations will open Thursday for what will easily be one of the most off-beat niche hotels to ever open in Palm Springs — the Taco Bell Hotel.

Reservations for the pop-up hotel will open at 10 a.m. Thursday on Taco Bell’s website.

First check-in at the themed destination — which will take the place of an existing hotel at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive — will begin Aug. 8, and final check-out will be Aug. 12, with no minimum night stay.

“The Bell transforms an existing hotel into its taco-inspired destination offering over 70 rooms,” according to Taco Bell.

There are four room types for guests to choose — one king bed, two queen beds, one king bed with a pool view and two queen beds with a pool view.

Pricing begins at $169 per night.

“Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell super-fans on a first-come, first-serve basis,” according to the taco chain.

The hotel will feature entertainment, food and drinks, including “Taco Bell’s version of a poolside resort menu” and a “Freeze Lounge,” which will offer “frosty beverages and a chill lounge,” the company said.

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” said Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell’s senior director of retail engagement and experience.

More details on food at the hotel — which is intended for those 18 and over — will be announced next month, according to the company.