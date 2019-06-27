Shots Fired from Tijuana Toward Agents in U.S.: USBP

The United States Border Patrol said shots were fired from Mexico toward an agent patrolling in U.S. territory Wednesday afternoon.

A U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson said the shots were fired near the Colonia Libertad in Tijuana, about one-and-a-half miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, at around 1:30 p.m.

BP agents reported the gunfire to law enforcement in Tijuana and, according to Border Patrol, officers detained two suspects who were in possession of a firearm.

Tijuana Police Chief Mario Martinez told Telemundo 20 that officers responded to reports of gunfire in a canyon in the area but did not make any arrests.

Martinez could not confirm if any shots were directed at agents in the U.S.

No injuries were reported, Border Patrol said.

No other information was available.