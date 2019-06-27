Target to offer teachers discount for a limited time in July

Target is offering teachers a special discount in July on classroom supplies and clothes.
Teachers can fill out a form online to receive an email coupon for 15% off supplies and clothes.
Discounted items include:
- School supplies
- Classroom storage & organization
- Bullseye’s Playground
- Pillowfort furniture
- Food storage bags
- Disinfecting wipes
- Facial tissue
- Hand sanitizer
- Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes
- Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes
The offer runs in store and online from July 13 to July 20.