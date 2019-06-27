Target to offer teachers discount for a limited time in July

Target is offering teachers a special discount in July on classroom supplies and clothes.

Teachers can fill out a form online to receive an email coupon for 15% off supplies and clothes.

Discounted items include:

School supplies

Classroom storage & organization

Bullseye’s Playground

Pillowfort furniture

Food storage bags

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes

The offer runs in store and online from July 13 to July 20.