Unionized Grocery Workers Authorize Strike

The employees of four grocery chains are closer to calling a strike over contract negotiations, the workers of Southern California Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons authorized union leaders to call a walkout if needed.

The customers of the popular grocery stores may soon have to decide whether to cross the line or stand in solidarity with grocery employees.

Roberto Holguin works in the fresh produce section of a Palm Springs Ralphs, he has been with the company for more than two decades.

Holguin said, “Basically what everyone wants to see throughout the nation, higher wages and health insurance.”

He attended a meeting this week with his worker union, the United Food and Commercial Workers where employees gave union representative authorization to strike as the previous contract ended in March and negotiations are stalled.

“We give that power to our negotiators to say look we will match your money with our people power and we will take you head on,” Holguin said. “But we don’t have to do this so why don’t we put our weapons away, for now, see what we can come up with.”

He was also part of the 2003 strike that lasted more than six months and where companies lost $1.5 billion in sales combined.

Although the authorization for a strike was granted by the grocery employees, a walk-out is not for certain. Holguin said many employees suffered financially during the last strike and hopes an agreement is met before a strike is called.

He said, “People were literally losing their houses, getting kicked out of their apartments having their cars reposed.”

A strike means the workers will lose their usual pay-checks, but Holguin said he is willing to bite the bullet, although he does not see the writing on the wall this time around as he did back in 2003.

Holguin said, “They were already bringing people in and training them right in front of us pretty much letting us know we’re ready to do this and fight, we haven’t seen any of that yet.”

The grocery workers union and the store chains are set to meet again next month to discuss contract negotiation.