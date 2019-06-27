Woman Accused Of Dumping Puppies Scheduled Appears In Court

A Coachella woman suspected of dumping seven puppies in a trash dumpster was back in court Thursday.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, appeared for a felony settlement conference Thursday morning, when Judge Harold Hopp accepted a request from the prosecution to increase her bail from $10,000 to $50,000.

Culwell is accused of leaving a litter of 3-day-old puppies in a bin outside a Napa Auto Parts store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd. on April 18. Security surveillance video from the location linked her to the crime.

The video showed a woman with a ponytail in a short skirt exiting a Jeep with a plastic bag just after 1 p.m. and depositing the sealed bag in the bin, according to county Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh. A passerby rummaged through the bin about 15 minutes later and found the bag full of squealing puppies, believed to be terrier mixes, he said.

The passerby, identified only as “John,” quickly took the puppies into the air-conditioned store. With the temperature climbing above 90 degrees, Welsh doubted the newborns would have survived very long without the intercession. One of the animals, described as the runt of the litter, died days later.

Culwell was taken into custody April 22 after animal control officers served an arrest warrant at her Third Street residence and impounded 38 canines found on the property. Culwell, who originally posted her $10,000 bail and was out of custody, subsequently surrendered ownership of the animals, which appeared to be terrier mixes ranging from 1 to 5 years old.

Culwell has until the end of the day to post her newly set $50,000 bail to avoid being arrested.

If convicted of seven felony animal cruelty counts, Culwell could face up to seven years in jail, according to District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall. Welsh acknowledged, however, that jail time in an animal cruelty case is rare, with most offenders receiving probation and fines.