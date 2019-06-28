Boxer Who Killed Pregnant Mom in Head-on Collision Sentenced

A Cuban athlete who killed a 29-year-old pregnant mother of three when he struck her vehicle head-on in Hemet while driving under the influence was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison.

Marcos Forestal-Coutin, 29, pleaded guilty in March to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation. No charges were dismissed under the plea agreement, which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Johnson certified, imposing the maximum sentence for the offenses.

Forestal-Coutin was arrested immediately after he caused the Sept. 10, 2018, collision that ultimately killed Krystil Kincaid of San Jacinto, who was in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and her unborn daughter.

The defendant, ranked by the World Boxing Federation as a superbantamweight champion, wasn’t injured in the wreck, which happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block Warren Road, just north of Devonshire Avenue.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson, Forestal-Coutin was driving his BMW over the speed limit south on Warren when he veered into opposing traffic lanes.

Kincaid, who was at the wheel of a Chrysler minivan, was unable to steer clear of the defendant’s car, and the two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes. The Chrysler caught fire, but patrol officers arrived within a couple of minutes and immediately doused the flames with their fire extinguishers.

Kincaid was pinned inside the minivan, requiring firefighters to extricate her using industrial gear.

The victim’s husband of 12 years, Zach Kincaid, later told reporters that he was on the phone with his wife at the time of impact and heard the rescue as it unfolded.

According to published reports, Forestal-Coutin stayed close by and livestreamed the rescue operation, suggesting that he was the victim.

Dickson said officers detained the defendant, and after questioning him, determined he was intoxicated, resulting in his arrest.

Kincaid was airlifted to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where she lingered on life support for six days, when both she and the baby died.

A separate charge for the neonatal death was not filed by prosecutors.

Kincaid left behind an 11-year-old daughter and sons, ages 8 and 14, as well as a 14-year-old stepdaughter.