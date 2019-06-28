Chick-fil-A worker climbs through drive-thru window to save choking boy

A Chick-fil-A worker in Georgia sprang into action when he saw a little boy suffocating in a nearby car.

The boy’s mother was begging for help.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” Logan Simmons told WSB-TV.

A seat belt was suffocating the 6-year-old boy after becoming twisted around his neck.

In the adrenaline of the moment, Simmons climbed through the drive-thru window to get to the boy as quickly as he could.

“I think it was the quickest option,” he said. “It was right there and I saw the other car right there.”