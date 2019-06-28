Local Man Remembers Stonewall 50 Among Diverse Communities of Faith

It is one of the most historic and important nights in LGBTQ history but on June 28, 1969, Dick Busby was a tourist in the big apple and history came to him.

Busby walked right into what is now remembered as the “Stonewall Riots”, a night he will never forget.

Busby said, “We decided to stop at Stonewall to have a drink going home and so we got there and all of these people were up in front and a couple of paddy wagons, just as we got there one paddy wagon drove away.”

In the late 1960s, the NYPD officers were known to raid bars frequented by gay, lesbian and transgender people and make arrests. On this night the patrons of the Stonewall Inn decided to fight back police. Busby did not realize the revolution that began that night.

Busby said, “There was a guy in drag as they pulled him out of the bar they said now to get in the wagon and he was rather slow in doing that, so they kept, get in the wagon and he said to the policemen, have you ever tried to climb a ladder like this in high heels.”

But a couple of years later he heard of the gay liberation movement he became.

He said, “Finally there were people who said no, we’re just not going to take this anymore.”

He joined the refusal to accept society’s views towards the LGBTQ community and he credits that night at the Stonewall Inn for today’s acceptance

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the uprising, Busby shared his story at a special spiritual service inside the Palm Springs United Methodist Church, a move that speaks to the progress seen in the last 50 years.

The leader of the church, Reverend Jane Voigt, said her congregation stands with the LGBTQ community and rejects a recent reaffirmation by the church’s institution to ban same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

Voigt said, “The divide, you know the church vs. the LGBTQ thing, is maybe more of a reputation than an actuality.”

At this congregation, Busby gets cheers for sharing his truth, a truth he said younger generations should know.

Busby said, “They should know that they are as free as they are now because of that stonewall incident.”