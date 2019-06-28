Man Accused of 2015 Machete Attack to Stand Trial

A man accused of attacking another man with a machete in La Quinta when the victim came to the defense of the suspect’s ex- girlfriend must stand trial on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, a judge ruled Thursday.

Christopher Yslas, 33, is accused of swinging a blade at the victim during an altercation that started between Yslas and his former girlfriend on the evening of Feb. 12, 2015.

The victim was able to block the blow with his arm, but was left with “an avulsion, a severed artery and damage to the bone in his left forearm,” which required surgery, according to an arrest warrant declaration filed in July 2016.

After Yslas and his ex-girlfriend began arguing and pushing each other, the victim intervened by punching Yslas, prompting the defendant to pull out a machete and swing it at the man, then run from the scene, the declaration alleges.

Yslas was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies about two weeks afterward and said he struck the victim in self-defense after the man began punching him in the head, according to the declaration. Yslas said he apologized when he saw the victim was bleeding, left the scene, then tossed the machete in a dumpster.

Prosecutors charged Yslas with assault with a deadly weapon in June 2016, and he was not arrested until last August.

He’s due back in court for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment on July 12.