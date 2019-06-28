Man Connected To A Shooting Holed Up Inside A Home In Perris

A man is holed inside a residence in Perris this morning in connection with a shooting that wounded another man, a sheriff’s deputy said Friday.

The shooting occurred at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 30 block of Hart Lane, from where a man was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition, said Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A man later barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, Vasquez said.

“We’re trying to apprehend him now. The scene is still active,” he said as the 5 o’clock hour approached “We’re trying to coax him out of the residence.”