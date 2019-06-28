Man Shot in Perris, Leading to SWAT Standoff But No Arrests

A man was shot in Perris Friday, triggering a standoff at a home where authorities believed the shooter was holed up, but he could not be found when the residence was searched.

The shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. Thursday on Hart Lane, near Perris Boulevad, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the location to investigate reports of a man down and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley in unknown condition.

Deputies surrounded the property where the gunman was believed to be hiding, culminating in an hours-long standoff as attempts were made to contact the suspect.

Officials said that after daybreak, SWAT members searched the location but did not find anyone.

No description of the suspect was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Perris station at 951-210-1000.