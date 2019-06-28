One Killed, Three Injured in Thermal Crash

One person was killed in a crash that apparently resulted from a driver falling asleep at the wheel on a rural road in the eastern Coachella Valley Friday, an official said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Harrison Street south of Airport Boulevard in near Thermal, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jacquelene Quintero.

A 17-year-old male driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Harrison Street when he apparently fell asleep, and his vehicle drifted into the path of an oncoming 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Quintero said.

One of the passengers in the Silverado, a 46-year-old Coachella woman, was ejected from the pickup in the ensuing crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The 17-year-old Corolla driver, the 51-year-old Silverado driver and a 15-year-old male passenger in the Silverado were all taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, Quintero said.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash.