Police Investigating Late Night Shooting in Cathedral City

Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting on a Cathedral City residential street, officials said Friday.

A 911 call came in a little after 9 p.m. Thursday from a woman reporting her boyfriend had been shot, Cathedral City Police Commander Paul Herrera said.

The woman and her boyfriend had apparently been sitting in a parked car in the 32600 block of Wishing Well Trail when a an unidentified car approached and someone fired at the couple from the passing vehicle, Herrera said. The driver of the suspect car then drove off heading south on Wishing Well Trail.

The shooting victim, identified only as a 29-year-old man, was shot at least once in the upper body. An unidentified person tried to drive the victim to a hospital but ended up turning him over to Palm Springs Fire Department personnel, who treated the victim and got him to the hospital.

Police had no information on possible suspects, and asked anyone who may have information to contact Cathedral City Police Department detectives at 760-770-0300.