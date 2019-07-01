Baby Boom at Eisenhower Medical Center

There’s a baby boom at Eisenhower Medical Center. And no, it’s not in the maternity ward. It’s all nurses in the same unit known as “Three South”. They celebrated with a mass baby shower of course.

Nursing director Wendy Edwards says it seemed to happen all at once, “It was overwhelming because they were just coming in one after the other, one after the other … ‘I’m pregnant, you’ll never guess, I‘m pregnant too, I‘m pregnant too, oh I have twins.'”

In total, eight nurses are expecting five girls, and four boys.

Nurse Shannon Crowl is having twins, one of each, she says she struggled to get pregnant, so she’s thankful to be one of the eight, “Because when you see people getting pregnant around you and you’ve been trying it’s hard emotionally, but because it was one of the first and then everybody got pregnant, it’s like this whole club.”

And that seems to be a running theme, most of these nurses say they’re miracle pregnancies.

“I was terrified to tell anybody, and then I found out all these girls were pregnant so I didn’t want to lose it and,” says nurse Brittany Klatil through tears, “so I‘m sorry girls, but this has been the best journey with all of these girls.”

Something else many of them have in common, nursing assistant Amelita Navarro, known as Ame, who they say has a miracle touch.

“This nursing assistant rubbed my belly, rubbed her belly and I‘m pregnant four months later,” says Klatil.

“You’re naming your baby what?” I ask nurse Rachel Deporter.

“Amie and her name is Ame and she rubbed my belly and then I got pregnant,” says Deporter as she hugs Ame,” adding she had tried for about a year before Ame touched her stomach.

Ame says she rubs their bellies, makes the sign of the cross and the rest is divine intervention, “They tell my Ame, after like several weeks they all run to me and I say don’t thank me thank somebody up there.”

Edwards says patients don’t have to worry, they have plenty of staff to fill in when nurses are off for maternity leave.