Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Emotional Speech at Wife Beth Chapman’s Memorial Service

Beth Chapman has been laid to rest.

Dog the Bounty Hunter paid his respects to his wife on Saturday evening, June 29, and gave an emotional speech at the memorial service.

“After my mom died, I said well, ‘My mom is in the Earth’… In my tribe, we believe she becomes part of the Earth, the sea, the sky and the rain. Beth is going to be placed here too, she got here before I did, it’s my island,” he shared.

“She said, ‘Please, Hawaiian style, Duane Dog Chapman.’ I tried to have her call me Dog for so many years. She said, ‘Please do this right,’ so I appreciate everyone being here. I have to go out on the boat so I can see everybody right, its Hawaiian tradition and style. Thank you all, God bless, Aloha.”

The reality star was cremated, per her final wishes.

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

The Chapman family hosted a public gathering in Hawaii to honor Beth’s life. The memorial service took place on Waikiki Beach and included chants, prayers and a paddle out with family and friends. Attendees were also asked to bring ocean friendly loose flowers. A second memorial service will be held in Colorado.

Beth died Wednesday, June 26 following her battle with throat cancer. She was 51 years old. Her passing came soon after news broke that she had been placed in a medically induced coma.

“When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her. And when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again. Say it more,'” Dog said while tearfully recalling his wife’s final words during an interview with reporters.

“Then she, you know, told the girls and everybody with her mouth and stuff–she came out of it a couple times–‘I love you,’ ‘Are you guys all OK?’ ‘Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

After she died, several stars paid tribute to Beth on social media. Her family members did, as well.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong,” her youngest daughter Bonnie Chapman shared. “You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s OK to let go.”

Beth revealed she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She allowed cameras to document her health journey on an A&E special titled “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.” After undergoing a 13-hour surgery, Beth was declared cancer-free. However, fans learned her cancer had returned in November 2018 after the celebrity was rushed to the hospital to remove a tumor that had been obstructing her breathing.

Our thoughts go out to the Chapman family at this time.