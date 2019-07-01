Fire Causes Lane Closures On I-10

Two fires triggered lane blockages on Interstate 10 near Palm Springs Monday afternoon.

A small brush fire was reported in the center divide of I-10, just west of Haugen-Lehmann Way, around noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The far left lane of the eastbound freeway was blocked.

The far right lane of eastbound I-10 was also blocked for a time due to an apparent second fire, but that closure was lifted just before 1 p.m., a CHP incident log indicated.

Firefighters were still working to contain the brusher in the center divide as of 1:10 p.m.