Man Accused of Abusing Girlfriend Arrested in Palm Springs

A Los Angeles man accused of attacking and holding his girlfriend against her will in Palm Springs was behind bars Sunday.

The woman was able to notify authorities after she escaped the vacation rental home in the 700 block of Spencer Drive, where an argument escalated into domestic violence, Palm Springs police said.

She entered the police department lobby just before 11 p.m. Saturday and told officers that her boyfriend, 55-year-old William Lakoff, had dragged her from room to room, sexually battered her, and held her against her will, police said.

She was able to sneak off when Lakoff fell asleep, according to police. The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

When officers showed up at the home, Lakoff allegedly refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene and eventually Lakoff surrendered and exited the residence.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery and resisting arrest.