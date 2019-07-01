Search Continues for Woman Reported Missing in Indio

A search was underway Monday for a 62-year-old Indio woman.

Gail Barboza was last seen at about 9 a.m. Sunday in the area around the Sun City Shadow Hills retirement community wearing a white dress with red and blue stripes, police said.

She is white, 5 feet 5, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Indio police said she is considered an at-risk missing person due to a medical condition, which was not detailed.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact Detective Matt Gutting at 760-541-4514 or via email at mgutting@indiopd.org.