Search Continues for Woman Reported Missing in Indio

Five agencies searched Tuesday for a missing 62-year-old Indio woman.

Gail Barboza was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday in the area around the Sun City Shadow Hills retirement community, according to the Indio Police Department.

Barboza is white, 5 feet 5, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last wearing a white dress with red and blue stripes, police said.

She is considered an at-risk missing person due to a medical condition, which was not detailed, police said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire firefighters, Border Patrol agents and California Highway Patrol officers assisted Indio police officers in the search for Barboza.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Matt Gutting at 760-541-4514 or via email at mgutting@indiopd.org.