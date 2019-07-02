Two Palm Desert Men Arrested on Suspicion of Child Porn, Child Sexual Abuse

Two Palm Desert men were arrested for alleged crimes involving children, the sheriff’s department announced Tuesday.

Deputies were alerted on Friday to an allegation of sexual abuse of a child that occurred in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane, Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Albert Martinez said.

An investigation led to the arrests that afternoon of 28-year-old Devin Daniel Lujan, who was booked on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10, and 31-year-old James Anderson, who is accused of distribution of child porn and indecent exposure, Martinez said.

Lujan and Anderson were released Saturday after posting bail of $55,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Lujan is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 26, while Anderson’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28, both at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.