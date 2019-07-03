At Least 1 Badly Injured In Head-On Crash Near Cathedral City

One person was seriously hurt in a head-on crash north of Cathedral City Wednesday morning.

A truck collided with a sedan around 7:15 a.m. on Mountain View Road, north of Varner Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is north of Interstate 10 between Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.

One of the vehicles overturned as a result of the crash. CHP dispatchers were told one of the occupants had a serious arm injury. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt.

The roadway was blocked after the crash, but was reopened by about 8:30 a.m.