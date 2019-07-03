Suspect in Custody Following Police Sweep of Palm Desert Apartment Complex

News Staff

Authorities were on scene of the Desert Oasis apartment complex in Palm Desert, searching the surrounding area for a wanted suspect.

The apartment complex, located at the corner of Country Club and Washington was locked down just before 12:30pm.

Police set up a perimeter around the complex in the areas of Country Club Dr., Harris Ln., and Washington St.

The male suspect, wanted for outstanding felony warrants, was taken into custody just after 1:45pm.

