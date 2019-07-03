Suspect in Custody Following Police Sweep of Palm Desert Apartment Complex

Authorities were on scene of the Desert Oasis apartment complex in Palm Desert, searching the surrounding area for a wanted suspect.

The apartment complex, located at the corner of Country Club and Washington was locked down just before 12:30pm.

Police set up a perimeter around the complex in the areas of Country Club Dr., Harris Ln., and Washington St.

The male suspect, wanted for outstanding felony warrants, was taken into custody just after 1:45pm.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.