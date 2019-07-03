Two Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Coachella

The Sheriff’s Department Wednesday announced the arrests of a man and woman accused in the murder of a woman, whose body was found on a Coachella roadside, to keep her from testifying in a criminal case.

Alexis Daniel Rosas, a 24-year-old San Diego man, and Maury Duarte, a 29-year-old Indio woman, were arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of murder, Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche said.

According to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, the unnamed victim “was a witness to a crime who was intentionally killed for the purpose of preventing (her) testimony in a criminal proceeding.”

Rosas is additionally charged with the attempted murder of another man and “personally used a firearm” in carrying out the murder, the complaint alleges.

The victim’s body was discovered in the shoulder of Avenue 53 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street around 6 a.m. June 25. She has been identified, but investigators have so far not been able to locate any of her relatives, and are withholding her name and age until family notification is made, Brosche said.

Rosas and Duarte were scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday afternoon.