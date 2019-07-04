California now first state to ban racial discrimination against natural hair

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Wednesday that would protect citizens against racial discrimination based on natural hairstyles, the first statewide law of its kind in the country.

The Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural hair Act, or CROWN Act, updates the state’s anti-discrimination law so that the term “race” includes “traits historically associated with race.” Both of the state’s legislative chambers voted unanimously in favor of the act, which was introduced by state Sen. Holly Mitchell in January.

“In California, we celebrate the contributions of everyone — no matter where they are from, who they love, what language they speak, and, thanks to Sen. Mitchell, no matter how they wear their hair,” Newsom said Wednesday.

Legislators acknowledged in the measure’s text that society has subjected certain features equated with “blackness” to unequal treatment.

“Workplace dress code and grooming policies that prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals as these policies are more likely to deter Black applicants and burden or punish Black employees than any other group,” the bill’s text stated.

California’s new measure is the first statewide ban on natural hair discrimination in the country. The New York City Commission on Human Rights passed similar protections in February, classifying restrictions on natural hair in workplaces, schools and public places as racial discrimination.

Mitchell said in a press release Wednesday that the CROWN act is “about inclusion, pride, and choice.”