Miami Dolphins Defensive Lineman Kendrick Norton Has Arm Amputated After Car Crash

A Miami Dolphins football player had his left arm amputated Thursday after a car crash overnight.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was undergoing treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and his agent asked fans to pray for him.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

The Dolphins said the team was aware of the crash.

Norton, 22, was at the wheel of his black 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck around 1:18 a.m. when his vehicle crashed on the westbound ramp of an expressway near Miami International Airport.

“For unknown reasons, the Ford F250 collided into a concrete barrier wall and subsequently overturned coming to final rest on its roof,” Lt. Alex Camacho the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

A gray 2015 Maserati was also involved in the crash, Camacho said. The driver of that car, 30-year-old Jessie Pena, was not hurt and the Maserati sustained only minor damage.