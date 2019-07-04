Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested On Suspicion of Assault In Sweden

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been accused of assault and arrested in Stockholm, Swedish officials said Wednesday.

The two-time Grammy nominee, born Rakim Mayers in Harlem, New York, was in Sweden to headline Smash x Stadion, a two-day hip-hop festival that began Tuesday in the country’s capital.

The incident took place Sunday, a press officer for the Swedish Prosecution Authority told NBC News. Mayers was arrested for assault Wednesday at 1 a.m. (Tuesday 7 p.m. ET), along with three others, the authority added in a statement on its website.

The hip-hop artist, producer and music video director was nominated for a 2013 Grammy for his song ‘F**kin’ Problems’, featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar. Mayers’ arrest came just hours after his performance at the Smash festival Tuesday night.

The rapper posted several videos on his Instagram account Tuesday night giving his version of events. In one, Mayers and members of his entourage are seen arguing with two men on the street, telling the men to stop following the musician and his entourage.