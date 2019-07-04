Remembering Women Who Played A Pivotal Role In World War II

Today not only marks a day of independence, but it is also a reminder of how pivotal women were in aiding in the efforts of winning World War II. In fact,the Rosies are not just a symbol of strength, perseverance, and patriotism. They are also a representation of a social movement that paved the way for women to have a respected role in the workforce; working on the assembly lines, day in and day out, until World War II came to an end. Terry Ayanopolis is one of the surviving Rosie the Riveters, and she tells NBC Palm Springs that title fits her as snug as a ring on a finger.

“Staying home and cleaning is not my thing,” she added.

When Terry was 18, she made a choice that would forever define who she is. “When I heard I was a Rosie the Riveter, I laughed at it. I laugh at it because I was a Rosie the Riveter and never even knew it.”

You see, to terry, she was just doing her job at Grumman, during World War II.

“I was building the parts at one time, cutting them. First was riveting them in the fuselage, then it was counting the parts, then it was packing them, and then I went to shipping where I had to label different parts of the plane.”

Furthermore, though loss was all around her, she knew if she kept pushing, they could get through anything.

“We were having a dinner and the news came over the radio that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. That was frantic and the planes couldn’t go out fast enough. We couldn’t work fast enough to get that many planes out.”

However, they turned the gears, and got moving.

“It was a lot of work. Long hours and you know, 7 days a week because the planes had to get out.”

Little did she know that her efforts, and those of all the Rosies, were helping win the war, and it was only a matter of time before they got the good news.

“All of a sudden I kept hearing screams and yells and paper flying. I was wondering what was going on and when I finally found out…it was all over. And we danced around and we hugged each other and it was just bedlam for a while.”

Thus, it went from bedlam to pure joy and pride because the Rosies of America lived up to their slogan “we can do it,” and went on and changed history forever.

“It’s an achievement. Not even realizing it all these many years. It’s like a gift. I did do something, it’s not that I just existed, I did something, and that’s a good feeling.”

For Terry, being a Riveter is not about being a hero, it is about proving that if her brothers could go out and aid in the war effort, she could do it too.