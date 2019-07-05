Police at University of Nevada, Reno say they’re responding to a “utilities accident” following reports of an explosion at a dormitory.
Explosion Rocks University of Nevada, Reno Dormitory
Nik Zecevic
#breaking Explosion Argenta Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno
Video:https://t.co/gKnkRD83yP pic.twitter.com/5y8wQs8Nr9
— Landon Miller (@Landon__Miller) July 5, 2019