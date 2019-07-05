Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern California

A day after a powerful quake rattled Southern California, residents across the region were shaken by a 7.1 temblor that rattled for up to 40 seconds, knocked out power and frayed already thin nerves.

The earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday as part of an earthquake swarm in the Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck nearly 9 miles west-southwest of Searles Valley and was felt as far away as Arizona.

“Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely,” said seismologist Lucy Jones. “Yesterday’s 6.4 is now a foreshock, and that 7.1 aftershock has become the main shock.”

Recent Southern California Earthquakes

The quake happened in the same location where a 6.4 quake happened Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials scrambled to assess the damage as Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

The LA Department of Water and Power reported outage possibly in the a part of the San Fernando Valley, affecting about 1,000 customers.

There were no reports of damage on the Metro rail system, LAPD Chief Michel Moore reported. But there were delays on various lines as crews inspected tracks. There were no damages at Los Angeles International Airport or Ontario International Airport.

LA fire officials reported no serious injuries, no loss of life or signs of major damage. But in Kern and San Bernardino counties, officials reported cracked buildings and injuries.

NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas were stopped for the day as the announcer tried to calm visitors as they started to flee.

In an only-in-LA story, the Dodgers continued to play their game against the Padres at home as cameras rocked and announcers noted “another earthquake going” like Thursday.

People who felt it blitzed social media.

A Disneyland parkgoer tweeted that everyone was evacuated from the new ride, the Millennium Falcon.

Another person reported feeling dizzy and his dog threw up. Chandeliers and hanging plants swayed. Pools sloshed. Electrical wires rocked.

“I thought I was getting dizzy,” said Maria Solorzano in Pasadena. “It started off slow then it went faster.”

Matt Tenorio said it was an undulating quake.

“Not jerky like a sine wave,” he said.

Cynthia Mikimoto didn’t know what it was at first.

“Then we noticed signs were shaking, a roll, like on a cruise ship,” she said.

Eddie Zarate felt a rolling.

“Took quite a long while for it to stop,” he said.