The Day After The Fourth of July Brings Sad and Happy Tales to Local Shelter

Lenny Garcia was at a park in Palm Springs playing with his dogs when the fireworks show began, “It started just popping he got scared and took off, and I turned around and he just ran.”

So Lenny came to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter on July 5, hoping someone picked up his terrier mix charlie and brought him here.

Sadly Lenny is not alone. According to the American Kennel Club more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Brianna Arrieta’s little terrier mix ran away too, she can’t bear to tell her little girls he’s missing, “I can’t even imagine telling them they’re going to be heartbroken.”

The day after the 4th of July is always busy at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. People looking for their pets and people turning in pets they found, all hoping for a miracle.

“It’s fraught with emotion on both sides because people who find the animals see them in distress, it’s very upsetting … their biggest concern is that they won’t be reunited,” says Gabrielle Amster, she says pets that are microchipped have a better chance of being reunited with their owners.

According to PetFinder, the chances of a reunion increases by 238 percent when there’s a microchip.

Emily Temple found Athena running scared after the fireworks show, she took her home for the night and brought her here hoping to find her owners, but her microchip has old information.

“We have a dog at home and she’s at a neighbor right now and we can’t imagine what we’d do if she ran away,” Emily says through tears.

And it’s not just dogs, who get scared during fireworks shows, Marissa Jaime found this precious kitten last night, “I have three cats of my own and I make sure they’re locked in a room.”

After some waiting, they had good news for Lenny.

“Charlie!,” screams Lenny as volunteers bring his dog in to the intake waiting room, “hey, I found him!”

He’s one of the lucky ones.