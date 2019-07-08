‘I wasn’t going to let my niece die’: Uncle runs into burning home to save 8-year-old girl

A 20-year-old Washington man is being called a hero after he ran into a burning home to save his 8-year-old niece, who was trapped inside.

“I’m just glad my whole family’s out,” Derrick Byrd told KOMO-TV from his hospital bed, having sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, back and arms.

A fire erupted at the Aberdeen, Washington, home, with Byrd and six other family members inside, including his sister and her three children.

He caught his nephews, Junior and Rory, who jumped from a second-floor window, but his 8-year-old niece, Mercedes, was afraid to jump and retreated back into the house after Byrd’s sister, Kayla, fell from the roof, the TV station reported.

“She was screaming my name,” he said. “So I wasn’t just going to let her sit there. I wasn’t going to let my niece die.”

Byrd ran back into the house, which was fully engulfed in flames by that time. He told KOMO that he would do it again.