Parents, School Staff Meet to Discuss, Learn and Heal After Sexual Abuse Allegations

About a hundred worried parents are meeting Monday evening to share concerns about an alleged sexual abuser out on bail who is a former volunteer and staff member of a local learning center.

Parents in a mother’s facebook group expressed stories and experiences with alleged abuser Devin LuJuan, and are coming together as a community to learn how to cope with the situation.

At the meeting, parents will be able to speak with professionals like Kathleen Bailey, a mental health therapist.

“Because of my field I’m not surprised that there are predators, I know there are predators out there and I certainly feel like I’ve done everything I can to prepare my daughter I just wouldn’t have expected it to be with this person,” says Bailey.

Bailey has works with children her entire career, but when she found out LuJuan, a man that worked with her daughter almost every day at Bermuda Dunes Learning Center she was shocked.

“I remember I was sitting here on the couch and everything was sort of spinning, my daughter was right here and I just was stunned, I was just stunned.”

As the days following the arrest passed and word got out about the alleged suspect, the Facebook group sprung into action organizing a meeting for other affected parents to learn of and absorb the situation with the help of psychologists.

Bailey says, “they asked me to help but In this capacity, I’m just mom, so I’m there as a mom, you can’t be a therapist with your own kid, the hat comes off.”

This is where the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center comes in to help assist these parents to process.

“Education, prevention, awareness,” says Aracelli Martinez a childhood therapist.

Martinez is aware of the panic and confusion caused by LuJuan’s alleged behavior and arrest.

“This is a wake-up call, I think and some awareness for all of us to be reminded that our vulnerable population which are [sic] the children need to be educated about safety, particularly about unsafe touches and anything involving anyone making them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.”

To help with the healing process, the Sinatra Center has an online animated series available for these parents and the public. The series consists of several short episodes for children in grades K through 6 to educate both children and adults.

“What I liked that it focused on was doesn’t matter who this is whether it’s a friend or a family member, that you go an tell someone,” says Bailey. “If I’ve been a therapist and someone that’s worked in childcare and I didn’t see it, hey, we’ve all gotta be a part of this bigger conversation.”

Martinez says this incident is not an isolated case, and that these types of situations happen all the time in the Coachella Valley.

She is working closely with local schools to make the animated videos mandatory for elementary aged children.