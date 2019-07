Person Found Dead in Vehicle Near Beaumont

A person was found dead in a vehicle on State Route 79 just south of Beaumont Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The car was discovered about 6:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway north of California Avenue.

It was described as a black or blue sedan that officers initially believed had been abandoned in the fast lane, creating a traffic hazard, according to a CHP incident report.

The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.