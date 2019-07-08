Surf Wave Pool Coming to Palm Desert

An 18-acre inland surfing facility, hotel/resort, is coming to Palm Desert in 2021.

DSRT Surf is an 18-acre development project proposed at Desert Willow Golf Resort, just south of the existing Desert Willow Clubhouse. The project includes applications for a Specific Plan, Precise Plan, and Tract Map and consists of the following:

6-acre surf lagoon and wave machine.

Surf Center, inclusive of retail and restaurant space.

Two hotels with up to 350 rooms

88 for sale Villa units, and

Subterranean parking garage.

The proposed project is in review with the Planning Department and the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) was released on May 21, 2019. All documents, including Appendices to the DEIR are provided on this page. Public hearings with the City’s Planning Commission and City Council are anticipated in the Fall of 2019.

Should you have any questions about this project, please contact the City’s Community Development – Planning Division at (760) 346-0611 or email Eric Ceja, Principal Planner at eceja@cityofpalmdesert.org.