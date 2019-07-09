‘Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!’: Officers guard ice cream following licking incident

A Texas police department is having some fun and making sure the city’s Blue Bell ice cream is safe!

The Bellaire Police Officer’s Association posted a picture to Facebook and said, “Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!”

The department made the post after police in East Texas identified a teenager suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top, and licking the ice cream before returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell officials said the container was found and removed.

A video on social media shows the girl laughing as she puts the ice cream back in the freezer.

The Bellaire Police Officer’s Association’s post has been shared more than 1,200 times.