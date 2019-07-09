Trio Accused In Indio Shooting To Appear In Court

Three men accused in a shooting at an Indio gas station convenience store that left two people wounded are expected back in court Tuesday.

Martin Chapa, 39, of Indio, Daniel Lua, 31, of Mecca, and David Lua, 43, of Bermuda Dunes, are scheduled to appear for a felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on attempted murder charges. The three are accused in a November 2018 shooting at the am/pm store at the Arco gas station at 42334 Jefferson St.

Indio police responded the evening of Nov. 27, 2018, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police did not reveal how they identified the three suspects but said they were arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to attempted murder charges, the men each face sentence- enhancing firearm-use allegations, while David Lua is additionally charged with two felony counts of possession of heroin and methamphetamine.