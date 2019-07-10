Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died of seizure from epilepsy, family says

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who passed away Saturday at the age of 20, died from a seizure caused by epilepsy, a family spokesperson said.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” the spokesperson told E! News. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time.”

Boyce, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel’s “The Descendants” and “Jessie,” had the fatal seizure in his sleep.

His loved ones are asking for privacy “so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The young actor was mourned by many on social media, including other actors he had worked with.

On Sunday, Adam Sandler, who starred with Boyce in the 2010 film “Grown Ups,” posted a photo of him on Twitter, saying “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

Disney Channel said in a statement over the weekend that Boyce was “an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”