Woman dies after being impaled by metal straw, coroner says

A coroner in England issued a rare warning to metal straw users after a woman was fatally impaled by one.

Elena Struthers-Gardner, a 60-year-old retired jockey, was carrying a Mason jar filled with a screw-top lid when she fell at her home in Dorset, England, in November 2018. In her glass was a 10-inch stainless steel straw that went through her left eye socked, stabbing her in the brain, according to Metro.

On Monday, during an inquest about the woman’s death, the coroner cautioned against using a metal straw with a lid that fixes it into place.

Struthers-Garnder’s wife said the retired jockey was prone to falling and collapsing after suffering severe pain from a riding accident. When she discovered her wife, Struthers-Gardner was reportedly making “unusual gurgling sounds.”

“I noticed the straw was sticking into her head,” she said in a statement, according to The Sun.

The coroner said serious injury can occur when using metal straws because, “There is no give in them at all. If someone does fall on one and it’s pointed in the wrong direction, serious injury can occur.”