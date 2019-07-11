Health Officials Issue Heat Advisory for Riverside County This Weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach well into the triple digits through parts of Riverside County this weekend and residents are being urged to be careful in the extreme heat.

“Take this heat seriously, even if you’re healthy and feel you are acclimated to high temperatures. Temperatures like those predicted can lead to life-threatening issues,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “Just a few precautions can help you stay safe.”

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures above 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley, and around 100 in Riverside and mid-90s for southwest Riverside County over the weekend.

Dr. Kaiser advises limiting outdoor activity, remaining indoors in air-conditioned buildings, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, taking cool showers or baths and drinking lots of water. Avoid drinking alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

High temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions. Heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences.

In 2018, there were at least 23 heat-related deaths in Riverside County between June and August, including 13 during July.

Riverside County residents without access to air-conditioning are urged to visit their local cool centers. Coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, in conjunction with the health department, cool centers are located in local libraries, senior and community centers. Light refreshments and water will be available at some locations.

For a list of cooling center hours and locations, visit www.capriverside.org