New Lanes to be Added to N. Indian Canyon Drive

Construction is underway to add two additional lanes to N. Indian Canyon Drive between 18th Ave. and 20th Ave. in the City of Palm Springs, the City of Desert Hot Springs, and the unincorporated area of Riverside County.

N. Indian Canyon Drive is a major north-south roadway that provides connectivity to Interstate 10 and State Route 62 in the cities and communities in and near Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs. The widening will be constructed in two phases:

• Phase 1 includes the construction of two additional lanes on N. Indian Canyon Drive, for a total of two lanes in each direction between 18th Ave. and 20th Ave.

• Phase 2 includes the construction of two additional lanes on Indian Canyon Drive, for a total of two lanes in each direction between 18th Ave. and Dillon Road, and includes the addition of a new traffic signal at Dillon Road.

“The City of Desert Hot Springs is excited to see work beginning on this much needed arterial project in the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and County of Riverside,” said Scott Matas, mayor of Desert Hot Springs. “This project will help commuting traffic get to their destinations and help the movement of goods in the growing industrial areas of Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs by easing congestion.”

Construction has begun on Phase 1 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-August. Work will be done at night between the hours of 8 PM and 5 AM to minimize disruption to the public. Construction of phase 2 will start early next year. The widening of N. Indian Canyon Drive is expected to greatly improve traffic conditions, reduce delay and accommodate future growth in the region.

The construction contract for phase 1 was awarded to Granite Construction for $676,663.