Brush Fire in Mecca Burns Outbuilding and Continues to Grow

A brush fire broke out in Mecca Friday morning, burning down an outbuilding and scorching five to eight acres of land so far, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The brusher broke out about 10:50 a.m. near Lincoln Street and 66 Avenue, according to CalFire reports.

An outbuilding was taken down by the fire but there were no reported injuries.

Crews working to douse the growing blaze have requested that area power lines be shut down.